Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning.
Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots.
The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
