Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. 

Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. 

The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on September 23, 2022 / 4:56 AM

