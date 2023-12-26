Woman sentenced for straw purchase and death of Illinois police officer

Woman sentenced for involvement in straw purchase, killing an officer

Woman sentenced for involvement in straw purchase, killing an officer

Woman sentenced for involvement in straw purchase, killing an officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for buying a gun for someone who isn't legally allowed to have one.

That gun was then used to kill one central Illinois police officer and wound another.

In 2021, 44-year-old officer Chris Oberheim and another officer were called out to a domestic disturbance when they were shot at.

Oberheim and the shooter, Darion Lafayette, were killed.

Federal prosecutors said Regina Lewis was involved in getting a gun to Lafayette, who was a convicted felon.

Lewis admitted to working with Lafayette and another man to buy the gun in 2020.