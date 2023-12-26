Woman sentenced for straw purchase and death of Illinois police officer

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for buying a gun for someone who isn't legally allowed to have one.

That gun was then used to kill one central Illinois police officer and wound another.

In 2021, 44-year-old officer Chris Oberheim and another officer were called out to a domestic disturbance when they were shot at.

Oberheim and the shooter, Darion Lafayette, were killed.

Federal prosecutors said Regina Lewis was involved in getting a gun to Lafayette, who was a convicted felon.

Lewis admitted to working with Lafayette and another man to buy the gun in 2020.

