Woman rescued after car ends up in Garfield Park lagoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is expected to recover after she was pulled from a car in the Garfield Park lagoon on the city's West Side.

The car crashed into the water off Central Park Avenue and Washington Boulevard. The Chicago Police Marine Unit was called to the scene at 11:08 a.m. to help rescue the driver – a woman of an unknown age.

The woman was taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.

The car was recovered and towed.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 3:09 PM

