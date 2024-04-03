Woman punched in the face, carjacked outside Chicago area movie theater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A carjacker punched a woman in the face and threw her to the ground before stealing her car Wednesday morning outside a movie theater in north suburban Niles.

Police said, around 9 a.m., a woman was getting out of her BMW X5 SUV in the parking lot of the AMC Niles movie theater at Golf Mill Shopping Center, when a vehicle pulled up alongside her.

A man got out of the car, punched the woman in the face, and threw her to the ground, then drove off in her car.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The stolen car was found around 11:30 a.m. in Chicago, parked near Ashland Avenue and Howard Street, police said. It has been towed to the Niles Police Department for processing.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police had only a vague description of the carjacker.