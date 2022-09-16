Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman maced, stabbed while exiting residence in West Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was attacked as she was leaving a residence Friday morning.

Police said around 6:45 a.m., the 31-year-old victim was leaving the residence when she was pepper sprayed by an unknown offender.

She was then struck in the body and stabbed above her left eye and back of the neck, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 11:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.