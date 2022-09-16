Woman maced, stabbed while exiting residence in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was attacked as she was leaving a residence Friday morning.

Police said around 6:45 a.m., the 31-year-old victim was leaving the residence when she was pepper sprayed by an unknown offender.

She was then struck in the body and stabbed above her left eye and back of the neck, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.