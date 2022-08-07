Watch CBS News
Woman killed after laying in street, struck by vehicle in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Longwood Manor neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the victim was walking in and out of the street, in the 9700 block of South Halsted around 9:05 p.m., when she was struck by a silver Nissan sedan.

The woman laid in the street before being hit by the vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Christ where she was pronounced dead. 

No citations were issued.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating. 

First published on August 7, 2022 / 7:08 AM

