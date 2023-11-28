Woman killed after being struck by car in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being hit by a car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 12:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue.
Chicago police said a woman in her late 40s was seen running onto the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Western Avenue.
The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the body and head and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver remained on the scene and Major Accents is investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.