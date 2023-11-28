Watch CBS News
Woman killed after being struck by car in Chicago Lawn

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being hit by a car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue.

Chicago police said a woman in her late 40s was seen running onto the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Western Avenue.

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the body and head and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver remained on the scene and Major Accents is investigating.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on November 28, 2023 / 6:56 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

