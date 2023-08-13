Woman, 84, killed in crash involving semi-truck in Volo

VOLO, Ill (CBS) – An 84-year-old woman was killed after crashing into a semi-truck in Lake County Saturday morning.

Sherriff's deputies responded to the 31200 block of North Route 12 in Volo around 7:25 a.m. for a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies found a Chevrolet Cruze with heavy damage.

Officials say the car collided with a fuel tanker truck.

Initial reports say the woman of Oakwood Hills, was exiting a parking lot on the east side of Route 12. She traveled west from the parking lot toward the southbound lanes as the semi-truck, driven by a 39-year-old man of McHenry, was traveling northbound. The woman abruptly made a U-turn in front of the semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck drove into the grassy median to avoid the collision, but the Chevrolet struck the rear of the semi-truck causing major damage.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious condition and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy on the driver of the Chevrolet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations unit with the assistance of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.