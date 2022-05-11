Woman killed when driver slams into bus shelter on Peterson Avenue alongside Rosehill Cemetery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed when a car plowed into a bus shelter on busy Peterson Avenue alongside Rosehill Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:08 p.m., the 32-year-old woman was standing at the stop for the eastbound No. 84 Peterson bus in the 2100 block of West Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park, police said.

A 42-year-old man driving a black BMW plowed into the bus shelter and hit the woman, police said.

The woman at the bus stop was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was reported in good condition.

The stretch of Peterson Avenue where the accident happened is part of a major through-route between the Edens Expressway and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The northern wall of Rosehill Cemetery occupies the south side of Peterson Avenue in the area, while a Target store is located across the street.

Video from the scene showed the bus shelter completely destroyed, with its roof lying on the sidewalk and broken glass everywhere. The car appeared to have crashed and come to rest against the cemetery wall.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.