Woman killed in crash in industrial area on Southeast Side of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash on the city's Far Southeast Side.
At 2:45 p.m., a driver was headed east on 130th Street a couple of blocks west of Torrence Avenue – near the grounds of the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant.
She rear-ended a car, which caused a domino effect in which the second car hit a third car, and the third car hit a fourth car.
The woman in the first car – who had been driving alone – was killed in the crash, police said.
No one else was injured, and no citations were injured.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.