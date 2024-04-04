Watch CBS News
Woman killed in crash in industrial area on Southeast Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash on the city's Far Southeast Side.

At 2:45 p.m., a driver was headed east on 130th Street a couple of blocks west of Torrence Avenue – near the grounds of the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant.

She rear-ended a car, which caused a domino effect in which the second car hit a third car, and the third car hit a fourth car.

The woman in the first car – who had been driving alone – was killed in the crash, police said.

No one else was injured, and no citations were injured.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

