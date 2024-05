Woman killed by Amtrak train was watching two children when she was hit, police say

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A 47-year-old woman killed by an Amtrak train Saturday was with two children at the time, police say.

Police say Elizabeth Riegler was hit and killed while she was with the children near Main and Stephens streets.

It appears she may have been watching one child while telling the other to get off of the tracks.

Neither of the children nor the 221 passengers or crew onboard were injured.