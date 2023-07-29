Woman killed, 4 people hurt in mass shooting in Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is dead and four other people were hurt following a shooting in Ford Heights Friday evening.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said police responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m., in the 1400 block of Senator Lane.

Upon arrival, officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Dyer, Indiana where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim was not released.

The four other victims, three women, and one man, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.