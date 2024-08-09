Watch CBS News
Woman injured after crash leads to shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was injured after a crash led to a shooting in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood overnight. 

Police said around 1:50 a.m., a Dodge Caravan was driving northbound near the 3000 block of California Avenue when it collided with a stolen gray Honda and a black Tesla. 

After the crash, three men in the Dodge fired shots at the people inside the stolen Honda before leaving the scene. 

Police said the shots fired hit a 19-year-old walking on the sidewalk, She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to her shoulder and torso. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Police are investigating. 

