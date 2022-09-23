Woman in very critical condition after Ashburn fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in the Southwest Side's Ashburn neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a two-story apartment building at 3340 W. 79th St. The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the necessary equipment and manpower.

A 61-year-old woman was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in very critical condition, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department said they would be on the scene for some time late Friday, as there was a lot of debris due to hoarding.