Woman in critical condition after apartment fire in Hyde Park

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A woman is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Hyde Park Tuesday morning. 

Police said the fire broke out at an apartment complex in the 5100 Block of South Kenwood around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters are focusing on the second and third floors of the building where there were heavy flames. 

A woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

First published on December 6, 2022 / 5:39 AM

