Woman, 74, critically injured after crashing into several trees in Old Mill Creek

OLD MILL CREEK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after her car crashed into a ditch in Old Mill Creek Wednesday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 2:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries in the area of Route 45 and Kelly Road.

Upon arrival, they located a Toyota Rav4 that struck several trees.

Initial reports say the Toyota, driven by the woman, 74, of Unincorporated Lake Villa, was traveling southbound on Route 45. 

Witnesses reported the driver appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed when, for an unknown reason, crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and drove off the roadway, into the ditch line on the east side of the roadway, the office said.

The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. 

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team. 

