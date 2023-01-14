Woman hit by CTA bus in 2019 receives $20 million settlement, attorneys say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman who was struck and dragged by a Chicago Transit Authority bus in Streeterville in 2019 has received a $20 million settlement for her injuries, attorneys said Friday.

Diane Schachner, 59, was walking toward the intersection of Fairbanks Court and Ontario Street on Aug. 2, 2019 – and when she crossed the street, a bus turned left from Ontario onto Fairbanks, according to the law firm Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard.

The bus driver did not notice Schachner walking just outside the marked crosswalk, attorneys said. Schachner was hit by the bus and fell to the ground – hitting her head on the pavement, attorneys said.

Schachner was then dragged underneath the bus for 27 feet before it came to a stop on her right leg, attorneys said. She remained fully alert while stuck under the bus with her leg pinned to the pavement for about half an hour until rescuers freed her, attorneys said.

Schachner suffered a severe crush and degloving injury to her lower right leg and fractures to her ankle, and has undergone multiple procedures on her right leg. She still suffers from residual pain, as well as PTSD, attorneys said.

Schachner and her husband, Tom, sued the CTA in September 2019 – claiming the agency and the driver were negligent. The CTA denied liability and said the Schachner was in the driver's "blind spot," attorneys said.

But on Friday, the CTA approved a $20 million settlement reached by both parties in a December 2022 mediation, attorneys said.