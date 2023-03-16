Woman found dead from apparent strangulation inside Zion apartment

ZION, Ill. (CBS) – A 38-year-old woman was found dead after being strangled inside her apartment in Zion Monday morning.

Police said around 11:08 a.m., officers responded to a residence, in the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, for a report of an unresponsive woman found by a family member. The victim was dead for some time.

The woman was reportedly seen alive two days prior to being found, police said.

The Lake County Major Crime Force along with evidence technicians were called in after officers found signs suggesting she was involved in a struggle.

Neighbors reported that, while she lived alone, a man would frequent her apartment.

Detectives located and spoke to the man, identified as Craig Larsen, 50, at his Chicago home.

While speaking with Larsen, he made unsolicited comments about the woman's death. Detectives also noticed fresh cuts on his face, hands, and arms. Larsen was taken into custody pending further investigation.

On Tuesday, an autopsy ruled the woman's death a homicide with the cause being strangulation.

Following a review of the case, Larsen was charged with first-degree murder.

After appearing in bond court, he was remanded to the Lake County Jail with a $5 million bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Zion police at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crimes Stoppers at 847-663-2222.