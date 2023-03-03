Woman found stabbed to death in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman was found stabbed to death in Schaumburg this week.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police were called for a wellbeing check at 1004 N. Plum Grove Rd. They walked in and found a woman dead, police said.

An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Thursday determined the woman was stabbed to death in a homicide. She is identified as Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, 24.

Police said they believe the victim might have known her attacker. The incident is believed to be isolated and police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Detectives were investigating Thursday night. Anyone with information should call the Schaumburg Police Department Tip Line at (847) 348-7055.