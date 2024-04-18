Woman found slain in southwest suburban Chicago motel

Murder investigation under way at suburban Chicago motel

Murder investigation under way at suburban Chicago motel

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman was found murdered Thursday morning at a motel in southwest suburban Lemont.

Lemont police were called to the D-Lux Budget Inn, 12241 Archer Ave., at 9:33 a.m. They found a woman in an end unit at the motel who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was dead.

A person of interest has been identified, and Lemont police said there was no threat to the public.

As of 5 p.m., Lemont police and DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force investigators remained at the scene, investigating the motel room and a vehicle parked in front of it.

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off part of the motel and parking lot.