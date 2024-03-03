Watch CBS News
Autopsy pending after woman found shot to death in Gary, Indiana

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – An autopsy is pending for a 21-year-old woman who was found shot and killed in Gary, Indiana, Saturday night.

Around 11:28 p.m., the Lake County Coroner's Office, along with the Medicolegal Death Investigation team, responded to the scene at 30th and Jefferson Street.

The victim, identified as Diamond Manning of Gary, suffered gunshot wounds, according to the office.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No further information was immediately available. 

March 3, 2024

