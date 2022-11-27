Woman dies after being found shot, lying in roadway in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Waukegan police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of May Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman that had been shot and laying in the roadway. The WPD Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation based on the severity of the incident.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. She is currently identified to be in her 30s and possibly from Waukegan, police said.

Her identity is being held pending proper family notifications and autopsy by the Lake County Illinois Coroner's Office.

CID Investigators did locate multiple spent shell casings on the scene, however, WPD is not releasing the number of casings recovered or their caliber.

No one is in custody for this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the WPD "Tip Line" at 847-360-9001. Anonymous information can also be given to the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.