19-year-old found dead near crash on Chicago's South Side

By Asal Rezaei, Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old was found dead after a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side. 

Police said officers responded to a crash when they found a woman with a gunshot wound in the street, near Garfield Boulevard on Halsted Street. 

The woman, who has been identified as Cyra Magby, was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two cars were involved in the crash and one appeared to have a bullet hole in the back passenger window. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and that crash are unknown at this time.

No. 8 Halsted buses were rerouted. 

Police are investigating. 

June 12, 2024

