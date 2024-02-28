Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead with gunshot wound to face inside Chicago apartment

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside an apartment in Woodlawn Tuesday night.

Chicago police said just after 10:30 p.m., the victim was found inside a first-floor apartment, in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue, with a gunshot wound to her face. 

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Emani V. Humprey by the Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area 1 detectives.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 8:50 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.