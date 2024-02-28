Woman found dead with gunshot wound to face inside Chicago apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside an apartment in Woodlawn Tuesday night.

Chicago police said just after 10:30 p.m., the victim was found inside a first-floor apartment, in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue, with a gunshot wound to her face.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Emani V. Humprey by the Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area 1 detectives.