Woman found dead in downtown Chicago high-rise office

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was found dead inside a high-rise office building downtown Monday night.

Police said at 10:48 p.m. Monday, a cleaning crew was working in a sixth-floor business office at the UBS Tower, 1 N. Wacker Dr., when they found the 40-year-old woman dead.

A witness report indicated that the body was found in the PricewaterhouseCoopers office in the building.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has not identified the woman or released information about her cause of death.