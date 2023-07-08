Woman found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found on the Fullerton CTA Red Line tracks in Lincoln Park Saturday morning.

Police say around 4:29 a.m. an unidentified woman, between 20-25 years of age, was found unresponsive on the tracks, in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area Three detectives.