Woman found dead outside in South Side Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 9 a.m., the unidentified victim was found unresponsive outside in the 8200 block of South Vernon Street.

The victim suffered apparent trauma to the neck area and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.