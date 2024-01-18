Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found critically hurt after fire at 2 Chicago homes

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman found critically hurt after 2 homes caught fire in West Englewood
Woman found critically hurt after 2 homes caught fire in West Englewood 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman was critically hurt after two homes caught fire in West Englewood Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

Fire crews were able to control the flames in both homes. They believed the homes were vacant until the woman was found during a search. She was treated and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire was struck out just before 10:30 p.m. It's unclear what caused the fire.

The CFD Office of Fire Investigation was on the scene. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 9:43 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.