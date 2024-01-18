Woman found critically hurt after fire at 2 Chicago homes
CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman was critically hurt after two homes caught fire in West Englewood Wednesday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Hoyne Avenue.
Fire crews were able to control the flames in both homes. They believed the homes were vacant until the woman was found during a search. She was treated and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
The fire was struck out just before 10:30 p.m. It's unclear what caused the fire.
The CFD Office of Fire Investigation was on the scene.
