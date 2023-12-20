Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized after fire in Elk Grove Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Elk Grove Village Wednesday afternoon.

Elk Grove Village firefighters said a person was walking by when they saw smoke pouring out of a house near Kendall Road and Lancaster Avenue.

When crews got there, flames had engulfed the kitchen and family room. They also found an unresponsive woman in a back bedroom.

She was given advanced life-saving care before she was taken to the hospital. The battalion chief said the fire caused a lot of damage to the house.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 4:08 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

