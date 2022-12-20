Woman falls onto Red Line tracks at Chicago Avenue after man kicks her

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman fell onto the CTA Red Line tracks at Chicago Avenue after someone kicked her Tuesday morning.

At 9:33 a.m., the 23-year-old woman was on the Chicago Transit Authority subway platform beneath Chicago Avenue and State Street when a man came up and kicked her, police said.

The woman fell onto the tracks and suffered a cut to her forehead. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A suspect was arrested by responding police officers, and charges were pending late Tuesday.