Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman falls onto Red Line tracks at Chicago Avenue after man kicks her

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman fell onto the CTA Red Line tracks at Chicago Avenue after someone kicked her Tuesday morning.

At 9:33 a.m., the 23-year-old woman was on the Chicago Transit Authority subway platform beneath Chicago Avenue and State Street when a man came up and kicked her, police said.

The woman fell onto the tracks and suffered a cut to her forehead. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A suspect was arrested by responding police officers, and charges were pending late Tuesday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 2:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.