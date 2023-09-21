Woman falls into the bowels of a boat ramp outhouse
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If this isn't the weirdest rescue you've heard about, it's easily number two.
Fair warning: If you are eating something, you might want to set it down.
Michigan State Police needed to pull a woman from the bowels of a boat ramp outhouse.
Authorities said she ventured into its murky depths to go after a fallen Apple watch.
First responders removed the toilet and used a harness to hoist the trapped woman back to safety.
It's unclear whether the woman was seriously hurt or whether she retrieved her watch.
