Woman falls into the bowels of a boat ramp outhouse

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If this isn't the weirdest rescue you've heard about, it's easily number two.

Fair warning: If you are eating something, you might want to set it down.

Michigan State Police needed to pull a woman from the bowels of a boat ramp outhouse.

Authorities said she ventured into its murky depths to go after a fallen Apple watch.

First responders removed the toilet and used a harness to hoist the trapped woman back to safety.

It's unclear whether the woman was seriously hurt or whether she retrieved her watch.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 4:38 PM

