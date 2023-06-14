Watch CBS News
Woman charged with DUI after Gold Coast hit-and-run

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

A woman is now charged with DUI after hitting the 40-year-old man walking in the 100 block of Chestnut Monday night, causing serious injuries. 

Prosecutors said she went out for drinks with her friends and after leaving, she hit a parked car. Chicago police said the 29-year-old suspect then hit the man, sending him airborne. She was later arrested. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:21 PM

