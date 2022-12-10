Woman, dog hit and killed by car in Rolling Meadows

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman walking a dog was hit and killed by a car in Rolling Meadows Friday afternoon.

The dog was also killed.

The accident happened in the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road in the northwest suburb. A 2012 Toyota Prius had been heading west on Kirchoff Road and hit the woman, police said.

Officers and paramedics rushed to provide aid to the woman. She was rushed to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where she was pronounced dead around 5:20 p.m.

A Good Samaritan took the dog to an animal hospital. The dog did not make it.

The 45-year-old woman driving the Prius, and a girl of an unspecified age in the car with her, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.