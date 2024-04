Driver dies after hitting pole near Calumet River

Driver dies after hitting pole near Calumet River

Driver dies after hitting pole near Calumet River

CHICAGO (CBS) —A woman died after her SUV hit a pole near the Calumet River Monday morning.

Police said the crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on 106th Street.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.