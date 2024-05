Woman dies after police find her with gunshot wounds in kitchen on Chicago's South Side

Woman dies after police find her with gunshot wounds in kitchen on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died after she was found with gunshot wounds on the kitchen floor of a Washington Park residence Sunday night.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest, near 61st Street and South King Drive, just before 10 p.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.