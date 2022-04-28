Watch CBS News

Woman dead, man seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-90 at Cline Avenue in Indiana

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wrong-way driver died after a crash on I-90 in Northwest Indiana Thursday morning. 

Police said a woman was driving east in the westbound lanes, around 3:30 a.m., when she hit another car. 

The woman was killed and the man driving the other car involved was seriously injured, police confirmed. 

Indiana state police are diverting drivers off westbound I-90 at Cline Avenue.

Indiana police expect I-90 between Cline Avenue and Calumet Avenue to be closed for several hours.

