Woman dead, man seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-90 at Cline Avenue in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wrong-way driver died after a crash on I-90 in Northwest Indiana Thursday morning.

Police said a woman was driving east in the westbound lanes, around 3:30 a.m., when she hit another car.

The woman was killed and the man driving the other car involved was seriously injured, police confirmed.

Indiana state police are diverting drivers off westbound I-90 at Cline Avenue.

Indiana police expect I-90 between Cline Avenue and Calumet Avenue to be closed for several hours.