Woman critically injured when façade falls from building at Ashland and Milwaukee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was critically injured late Wednesday when a stone façade fell from a building on the eastern edge of Wicker Park.

The stone fell from the building at Ashland and Milwaukee avenues striking the woman around 5:50 p.m., the Fire Department said.

"I was walking north on Ashland kind of by the Verizon building. All of the facing limestone on this building – not all of it, half of it – fell off. No warning," one witness told CBS 2's Jermont Terry. "Just all of a sudden, it fell off, hit someone who was walking by, and some of the debris hit them."

25 YO woman is in critical condition after the sign and bricks fell from above. Witnesses describe the scene @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7JpT3SQ7ID — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) April 6, 2022

The 25-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.