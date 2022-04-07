Watch CBS News

Woman critically injured when façade falls from building at Ashland and Milwaukee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was critically injured late Wednesday when a stone façade fell from a building on the eastern edge of Wicker Park.

The stone fell from the building at Ashland and Milwaukee avenues striking the woman around 5:50 p.m., the Fire Department said.

"I was walking north on Ashland kind of by the Verizon building. All of the facing limestone on this building – not all of it, half of it – fell off. No warning," one witness told CBS 2's Jermont Terry. "Just all of a sudden, it fell off, hit someone who was walking by, and some of the debris hit them."

The 25-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

