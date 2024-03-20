Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged with stealing school bus on Chicago's West Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged after stealing a school bus in the Homan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Noelia Gutierrez, 31, of Justice, Illinois, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene and issued two citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and making an improper right turn.

Police said around 11:37 a.m., Gutierrez allegedly entered an unoccupied school bus in the 3600 block of West Harrison Street without permission and fled the scene.

The bus later crashed into a fence in the 700 block of South Central Park Avenue and continued fleeing, police said.

Responding officers found the bus, conducted a traffic stop, and placed Gutierrez into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported. 

Gutierrez was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 1:29 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.