Woman charged with stealing school bus on Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged after stealing a school bus in the Homan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Noelia Gutierrez, 31, of Justice, Illinois, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene and issued two citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and making an improper right turn.

Police said around 11:37 a.m., Gutierrez allegedly entered an unoccupied school bus in the 3600 block of West Harrison Street without permission and fled the scene.

The bus later crashed into a fence in the 700 block of South Central Park Avenue and continued fleeing, police said.

Responding officers found the bus, conducted a traffic stop, and placed Gutierrez into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Gutierrez was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.