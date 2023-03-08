Bond set for woman charged with leading police on high-speed chase in Naperville

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Bond has been set for a woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon in Naperville.

Tianna Bryson, 23, of Sleepy Hallow Manor, appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday morning where bond was set at $25,000 with 10% to apply.

Bryson is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanors and petty traffic offenses including two counts of speeding 35+ mph over the limit.

The DuPage County States Attorney's Office said around 12:27 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper allegedly observed a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Bryson, traveling westbound at 107 miles per hour in a 60-mph zone on I-88 in Naperville.

While performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, it is alleged as the trooper walked towards Bryson's vehicle she fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The trooper reinitiated the pursuit, during which Bryson allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph while weaving in and out of traffic, and at one time, drove on the shoulder of the road, the office said.

The trooper ultimately terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

Authorities identified Bryson as the driver of the vehicle who turned herself in later that evening.

"The surge in recent months of motorists fleeing from police is of great concern as this type of behavior is extremely dangerous and poses a threat not only to the driver but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse as a result of Ms. Bryson's alleged actions. The message is simple, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse."

Bryson is due back in court on April 4 for arraignment.