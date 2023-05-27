Watch CBS News
Woman charged with 2022 murder of 4-year-old girl in Chatham

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman was charged with the murder of a 4-year-old girl in the Chatham neighborhood last June.

Asha Green, 26, was arrested Friday by Chicago police in the 1300 block of West 82nd Street.

Police say she was identified as the person who, on June 24, fatally injured the girl, in the 7900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.

Green was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.                                     

She is expected to appear in bond court Saturday.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 11:36 AM

