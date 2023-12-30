Watch CBS News
Chicago woman charged with hate crime after defacing multiple properties in Rogers Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged with defacing multiple properties in Rogers Park. 

Mariana Lynch, 30, was arrested by the Chicago Police Department around 12:57 p.m. Thursday, in the 7300 block of North Sheridan Road.

She was charged with one felony count of a hate crime of a school, two felony counts of criminal damage to government property over $500, and four misdemeanor counts of criminal defacement of property less than $500.

Police say she was identified as the offender who defaced multiple businesses, an apartment building, and park property within an hour.

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.  

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 30, 2023 / 8:46 AM CST

