Chicago woman charged with hate crime after defacing multiple properties in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged with defacing multiple properties in Rogers Park.
Mariana Lynch, 30, was arrested by the Chicago Police Department around 12:57 p.m. Thursday, in the 7300 block of North Sheridan Road.
She was charged with one felony count of a hate crime of a school, two felony counts of criminal damage to government property over $500, and four misdemeanor counts of criminal defacement of property less than $500.
Police say she was identified as the offender who defaced multiple businesses, an apartment building, and park property within an hour.
She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.
No further information was immediately available.
