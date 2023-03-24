Woman charged with murder, child endangerment in death of 19-month-old son in Lyons Township

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lyons Township woman has been charged with murder and child endangerment in the death of her 19-month-old son.

The Cook County Sheriff's office announced Thursday that back on Oct. 17, Sheriff's police were called to the home of Jamie Hannion in the 800 block of Victory Lane in unincorporated Lyons Township after learning the child had died.

Investigators learned the child – who was not identified in a news release issued Thursday – had been left by Hannion in the care of a relative, who found the boy unresponsive in his crib and called police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office ruled the boy died of nutritional neglect, and his death was a homicide.

Sheriff's police said their officers tried to arrest Hannion on Feb. 26, but found out she was visiting family in Tennessee at the time.

An arrest warrant was issued two days later, and on March 7, Hannion was arrested by the FBI Fugitive Task Force in Tennessee.

Jamie Hannion Cook County Sheriff's Office

She is charged with one count each of first-degree murder and felony endangering the life of a child resulting in death.

Hannion is due for a bond hearing in the Bridgeview Courthouse on Friday morning.