Woman carjacked while stopped at red light in The Loop

Woman carjacking while stopped at red light in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked in The Loop early Friday morning.

Chicago police said the 53-year-old woman was stopped at a red light, in the 100 block of North State Street just after 1 a.m., when a man opened her car door and forced her out.

Police said the woman reported the offender implied he had a weapon. She was not injured.

The offender fled in the woman's 2008 gray Lexus SUV.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second carjacking in The Loop this week.