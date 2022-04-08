Watch CBS News

Woman carjacked while stopped at red light in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked in The Loop early Friday morning. 

Chicago police said the 53-year-old woman was stopped at a red light, in the 100 block of North State Street just after 1 a.m., when a man opened her car door and forced her out. 

Police said the woman reported the offender implied he had a weapon. She was not injured. 

The offender fled in the woman's 2008 gray Lexus SUV. 

No arrests have been made. 

This is the second carjacking in The Loop this week. 

