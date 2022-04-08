Woman carjacked while stopped at red light in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked in The Loop early Friday morning.
Chicago police said the 53-year-old woman was stopped at a red light, in the 100 block of North State Street just after 1 a.m., when a man opened her car door and forced her out.
Police said the woman reported the offender implied he had a weapon. She was not injured.
The offender fled in the woman's 2008 gray Lexus SUV.
No arrests have been made.
This is the second carjacking in The Loop this week.
