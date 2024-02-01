Watch CBS News
Woman carjacked while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was carjacked while driving in West Englewood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a 43-year-old woman was driving a white Infinity in the 1900 block of West 74th Street just after 3:30 a.m., when a red truck approached, and three or four males exited with handguns – demanding her car.

The victim complied and was not hurt, according to police.

The offenders entered her vehicle and fled southbound on Damen.

No arrests were made.  

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

