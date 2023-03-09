Boy, 13, charged with carjacking woman at Southwest Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a woman on the city's Southwest Side.

The teen was arrested Thursday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce, in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the person who carjacked the victim, 34, at a gas station on Tuesday, in the 6400 block of West Archer Avenue.

He was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking. He was also cited for having a replica/pellet gun.

No further information was available.