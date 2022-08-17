Woman carjacked at River North gas station; security guard fires shots at fleeing suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gas station security guard fired shots at a carjacker who drove off with a woman's car as she was pumping gas Tuesday evening in River North.

Police said a 34-year-old woman left the driver's side door open as she was pumping gas in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street around 6:45 p.m., when someone got into the car and drove off.

The driver's side door hit the woman as the car sped off, causing a laceration to her left knee. The hose from the pump the woman had been using could be seen lying on the ground, torn off the pump.

A security guard at the gas station pulled out a gun and fired shots at the fleeing carjacker.

The woman refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The victim's vehicle later was recovered near 66th and Champlain in Woodlawn.

No one was in custody Tuesday night.