Woman carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was carjacked in the Logan Square community Monday evening.

The 33-year-old woman reported that at 7:40 p.m., three assailants came up to the 33-year-old woman with handguns in the 1600 block of North Fairfield Avenue – just south of Wabansia Avenue – and took her 2016 BMW.

The carjackers fled, but police were able to detain one person of interest.

Detectives were still questioning the suspect late Monday.