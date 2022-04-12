Watch CBS News

Woman carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects in Logan Square

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was carjacked in the Logan Square community Monday evening.

The 33-year-old woman reported that at 7:40 p.m., three assailants came up to the 33-year-old woman with handguns in the 1600 block of North Fairfield Avenue – just south of Wabansia Avenue – and took her 2016 BMW.

The carjackers fled, but police were able to detain one person of interest.

Detectives were still questioning the suspect late Monday.

First published on April 11, 2022 / 8:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.