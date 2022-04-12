Woman carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was carjacked in the Logan Square community Monday evening.
The 33-year-old woman reported that at 7:40 p.m., three assailants came up to the 33-year-old woman with handguns in the 1600 block of North Fairfield Avenue – just south of Wabansia Avenue – and took her 2016 BMW.
The carjackers fled, but police were able to detain one person of interest.
Detectives were still questioning the suspect late Monday.
