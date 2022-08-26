Woman, baby injured in hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman and a 4-month-old baby were injured Thursday evening in a hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines Thursday evening.

At 6:35 p.m., Des Plaines police were called to 917 E. Oakton St. for a crash. Police said a black 2001 BMW sedan was headed west on Oakton Street when it appeared to lose control.

The BMW went on to hit a 2009 Mazda sport-utility vehicle parked in a parking lot along the street.

A 32-year-old woman and her 4-month-old child were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Police did not specify whether they were in the Mazda.

The two men in the BMW ran off before police arrived.

The investigation into the incident continued late Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5400.