Woman arrested after shooting, killing dog that got loose in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a dog that got loose in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday.

Kenosha police said a man was walking a dog near 3606 50th St. when the dog got loose.

A 22-year-old woman shot and killed the dog, police said.

The woman was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with a felony of reckless endangering public safety, and likely other charges related to animal cruelty.



The woman was being held in jail late Monday and will be in court on Tuesday.