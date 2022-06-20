Woman and 2 teenagers, injured after shooting near school Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in Gresham overnight.
According to police, a group was standing in the street, in the 8500 block of South Peoria Street just before 1 a.m., when shots were fired.
A 29-year-old woman was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A 17-year-old girl was also taken to Chicago Medial Center in good condition with a graze wound to the back.
More than 100 shell casings were found near the Gresham School of Excellence.
No arrests have been made.
