Woman and 2 teenagers, injured after shooting near school Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in Gresham overnight.

According to police, a group was standing in the street, in the 8500 block of South Peoria Street just before 1 a.m., when shots were fired. 

A 29-year-old woman was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. 

A 16-year-old boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A 17-year-old girl was also taken to Chicago Medial Center in good condition with a graze wound to the back. 

More than 100 shell casings were found near the Gresham School of Excellence. 

No arrests have been made. 

